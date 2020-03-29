Albertville church hosts drive-in service

ALBERTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Build it, and they will come.
Sunday, Brashers Chapel Church in Albertville built a make-shift stage in its’ parking lot.
The church hosted a drive-in service as a way to worship and be vigilant against COVID-19.
Congregants parked their vehicles and remained behind the wheel for the duration, at times honking their approval.
Senior Pastor Steve Stewart said the leadership team was inspired by other churches around the country, and they wanted to give it a try.
“First time we’ve ever done anything like this outside. Any type of live service in any way, so it was a real challenge to move technology and everything outside,” he said.
“Our team did such a great job and we’re excited it worked well.”
The service featured prayer, songs, an offertory that utilized nets with extended poles.
Stewart gave a sermon on overcoming fear, something attendee Wayne Honea said is helping him cope with the anxiety surrounding COVID-19.
“My wife told me I was obsessed with it, I did fear it, because I seen what it was doing and how it spread so quickly,” he said.
“The message today that pastor Steve gave us, it helped me a lot in overcoming that fear.”
He said the gathering filled a “void” that had been growing since services were being held online.
Stewart said the safety of his congregation is his priority.
He said as long as stricter regulations don’t come down from Montgomery, he plans to host a similar service next Sunday.
