‘We are heartbroken’: Central School teachers hold parade to visit students they’re missing

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Alabama will not return to classrooms this year and will transition to distance learning.
Many have been out of school for two weeks already, and teachers have been trying to stay engaged with students.
Friday, teachers from Central School hosted a parade for students. They lined up in the car line at school and then drove through neighborhoods, waving and shouting to children.
First-grade teacher Tina Putman says this is a difficult time for students and also for educators.
“We are heartbroken. We are sad we don’t get to see our babies and give them those hugs and see their smiling faces. We are heartbroken,” Putman said.
Putman says she is also sad for high school seniors who will not be able to have traditional graduation ceremonies this year.
Administrators in every district are working on plans for students to finish the year.
