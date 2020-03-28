Warm again today, then strong storms overnight

Good morning! It's the weekend, and changes are coming our way. Storms return to the forecast tonight through early Sunday morning. The severe weather threat is farther to our north, toward the Midwest, and to our west, in northern Mississippi, but northwest Alabama could receive some strong to severe thunderstorms late Saturday night and during the overnight hours. Threats include damaging winds.
During the daylight hours, today's forecast will be dry, mostly cloudy, and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest at 10 mph.
The cold front and the rain will be farther east Sunday morning by sunrise, and by the late morning hours the Tennessee Valley should be rain-free. Sunday will be a drier and cooler day. The next shot for strong storms comes Tuesday
