Strong to severe storms possible overnight

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move in from the west overnight tonight into Sunday morning, our timeline for the line of storms will likely be between 11:00 PM and 5 AM Sunday.
This is an overnight weather event and you will need multiple ways to receive warnings and be woken up tonight as the storms move in! Our biggest concern will be 50+ mph wind gusts and hail, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out completely.
The severe threat will end around sunrise Sunday and it will turn out to be a beautiful Spring day, skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures around 70 degrees. Isolated rain will be possible on Monday to start off the week with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Our next best chance for soaking rainfall and scattered thunderstorms will be Tuesday, over one inch of rain will be possible.
The rest of the week is looking pretty nice and dry but trending a bit on the cool side, high temperatures will remain in the 60s and some patchy frost may be possible in the overnight hours. Rain chances look to stay away through next weekend.
