Salvation Army of the Shoals gives out food, toilet paper

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Salvation Army of the Shoals hosted a giveaway, and it’s clear the community is grateful for the help.
Thanks to generous donors, people took home 1,600 pounds of chicken and other fixings like potatoes, onions and macaroni and cheese. They even gave out toilet paper.
Friday’s giveaway was drive-thru style to practice social distancing.
“We’re really just trying to share the blessing. Businesses are shutting down, people are losing their jobs, and it’s going to get real tight, and people will have to pinch their dollars,” said Capt. Benjamin Deuel.
