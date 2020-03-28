Madison County school systems transitioning to online

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In the aftermath of Governor Kay Ivey’s order prohibiting in-person school for Alabama’s students, Madison County school system began creating plans for a fully online education April 6.
Here is where each district stands as of the publication of this article.
On March 26, Huntsville City Schools superintendent Christie Finley said students would be using the devices already provided by the school system.
She said students who do not have access to WiFi at home could do “curbside WiFi” at school campuses. This would involve the students driving to the campus to access the internet.
If the student cannot get to the school campus, school buses with a internet access will be placed in communities of need. The district spokesman said the exact locations of the buses are yet to be determined.
Parents can also speak with principals about arranging a pick-up of hard copies.
The district has passed out roughly 1,200 devices and WiFi “hot-spots” to 900 families.
If a family is need of either a device or access to WiFi, they’re encouraged to reach out to their teacher about accessing a device.
The spokesman for the school district said district leadership is actively working to create a plan to ensure all students have access to their coursework.
As of right now, the district is working on a “hybrid” plan that includes online coursework and packets.
