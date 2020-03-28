Madison Co. leadership: Monitoring situation, will create restrictions if necessary

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In the aftermath of Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement closing non-essential businesses, Madison County leaders faced questions about future restrictions in Huntsville.
At Madison County’s daily coronavirus press conference, Madison Mayor Paul Finley faced multiple questions about a potential shelter in place order.
Birmingham instituted such an order on March 24.
Tuscaloosa self-imposed a 24-hour curfew on March 25.
Finley said county leadership is monitoring the situation and looking to health professionals for guidance.
“As we get more information, we’ve made more things happen. So, Chris right now we’ve very cognizant, of continuing to do what’s best for our community. As we continue to take these steps, we continue to have less and less opportunity for people to get together," he said.
He went on to say, ”If we felt like we needed to take that next step, we would."
As of the publication of this article, there are three COVID-19 deaths in Alabama. All three are in the Tennessee Valley, and one is in Madison County.
On March 25, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth warned the state may not be ready for a “tsunami” of patients.
Questions continued for Finley on the subject of shelter in place, and he ultimately said:
“The answer to your question is when we need to. When we need to continue the next step we will. I recognize there’s been three questions about that, because it’s the ambiguity of what’s right and what’s wrong. We continue to defer to our medical professionals every day."
Finley said Madison County will focus more on communicating the new mandate from the governor, rather than “enforcing” it with law enforcement.
