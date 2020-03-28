Huntsville flag company starts making masks to help with shortage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Businesses across the country are balancing a lot amid state-issued health restrictions like whether they will be able to stay open. A Huntsville-based flag company decided to make changes that will keep employees staffed and paid.
Alabama Flag & Banner has been in business since the 80′s.
While they are typically in the flag business, these days you will find them making masks to help with the shortage across the Tennessee Valley, and having fun while doing it.
One stitch at a time, their goal is to help, protect and put a smile on someone’s face.
The masks are all different prints for children and adults.
“Anytime that we can help our community it’s always a plus for everybody involved. Not just us! We’ve got great people out there that are needing help," said David Williams. "I think we are required to by our beliefs to help our community...help our neighbors.”
They’re doing just that by making masks for volunteer fire departments in north Alabama.
