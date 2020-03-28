Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Jack Knowlton has a condo about a mile away from the finish line at Gulfstream Park. And that’s as close as he will get to the winner’s circle on Saturday. The 69th running of the Florida Derby is Saturday, and it will be like none other — no fans in the stands, no owners allowed at the track, no bets being placed on site. The coronavirus pandemic forced massive changes in the interest of health and safety but the race is still set to go on as scheduled. Tiz the Law, owned by Knowlton, is the 6-5 morning-line favorite.