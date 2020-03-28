Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reserve guard Johnny Juzang will enter the NCAA transfer portal after one season with the Wildcats. The 6-foot-6 freshman from Los Angeles can transfer to another school without restrictions per NCAA rules. Juzang played well down the stretch for Kentucky, scoring in double figures twice the final nine games. He made 10 of his final 20 3-point shots to finish the season shooting 33% from beyond the arc.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt guard Saben Lee has declared for the NBA draft. School officials announced Lee’s decision Friday while pointing out the 6-foot-2 junior hasn’t hired an agent and still has the option to return to school. Vanderbilt officials said Lee can return to school for his final season of eligibility if he withdraws from the draft pool by June 3. Lee averaged 18.6 points this past season and earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference honors from the league’s coaches.
MIAMI (AP) — Jack Knowlton has a condo about a mile away from the finish line at Gulfstream Park. And that’s as close as he will get to the winner’s circle on Saturday. The 69th running of the Florida Derby is Saturday, and it will be like none other — no fans in the stands, no owners allowed at the track, no bets being placed on site. The coronavirus pandemic forced massive changes in the interest of health and safety but the race is still set to go on as scheduled. Tiz the Law, owned by Knowlton, is the 6-5 morning-line favorite.