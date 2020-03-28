FreightCar America temporarily closing Alabama plant; employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - FreightCar America is temporarily stopping production at its Shoals Alabama facility amid concerns related to the spread of COVID-19. The company initiated its Health and Safety protocol actions upon confirmation that one employee tested positive for the virus. All employees and outside contractors who may have been exposed to the infected individual have been contacted.
“Although we have already taken extraordinary measures in our facilities to mitigate the spread of COVID 19, out of an abundance of caution and to reduce the risk of secondary or tertiary exposure, we are temporarily suspending railcar production,” said FreightCar America President and CEO James Meyer. “This will give us time to clean the facility and help ensure a safe environment for our employees and contractors.”
The company will shut down operations beginning Saturday, March 28, 2020, with plans for all employees to return on April 7, 2020, after completing its cleaning protocol. Some employees may return sooner as the cleaning protocol completes. During this period, the company will continue to receive material shipments.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.