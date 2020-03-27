4-year-old girl missing for 2 days found safe, reunited with parents

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 4-year-old girl who had been missing for two days was found safe with her dog Friday afternoon, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirmed.
Jones said Evelyn “Vadie” Sides was reunited with her parents.
About 300 people volunteered to search for Vadie. She was found around 3:20 Friday afternoon east of Lee Road 65 in the general area where they had focused the search.
“No words are capable of describing everyone’s relief. We are just, ecstatic might be a good word. She is in good shape, she is responsive, she is talking, she’s alert. She is in good physical condition, and the best part is she is with her mama," Jones said.
Jones became emotional when he thanked the hundreds of volunteers.
“Our thanks just don’t seem like enough, but they have our sincere and heartfelt thanks for the sacrifices they made - all the volunteers that came with one goal in mind and that was finding this little girl and getting her back to her mom and dad, which just happened a few minutes ago," Jones said.
Evelyn had last been seen walking her dog around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Lee Road 66.
“The call was from a caretaker for the child, a friend of the family, she reported that she and the 4-year-old missing girl identified as baby Sides were outside in the back of the residence, that literally she was there one moment and then she looked up and the little girl had disappeared from her view,” said Jones.
The area is rural and heavily wooded. A missing child alert was issued Wednesday night.
