Women-owned business feeds starving economy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The COVID-19 pandemic is prompting PTSD for businesses owners across the U.S.
These flashbacks of financial disarray are reminiscent of the 2008 financial crisis.
Last week the Dow Jones dropped more than 17 percent, its biggest one-week fall since October 2008, when it slid 18.2 percent.
The economy has come to a screeching halt, in the onslaught of curfews and highly restrictive quarantines.
But amidst this season of economic uncertainty, a women-owned business is delivering, quite literally.
GrubSouth is a food delivery service company that delivers food from more than 620 restaurants across Alabama and Tennessee and employs more than 450 drivers.
When they founded GrubSouth over seven years ago, musicians-turned-entrepreneurs Katie Herron and Marge Loveday set out to build an app-based service that would offer delivery and convenience in their hometown of Huntsville, Alabama.
The homegrown company has steadily grown over the last seven years, but this month, in the wake of the arrival of coronavirus, the female-founded enterprise has ballooned.
The company’s order volume has increased by more than 40 percent, allowing the owners to accelerate hiring while most industries have stalled out into endangerment.
“It was like watching the tide move away before a tsunami hits. We knew something was coming, and all we could do was try to prepare for the fallout,” says Madeline Sandlin, Director of Business Development for GrubSouth.
In the last five days, GrubSouth has recruited an additional 50+ drivers, expanding its workforce by greater than 10 percent.
30 of those new GrubSouth hires lost their jobs on Thursday, when the governor of Alabama issued an order for all dining rooms in the state to close until April 6th, jeopardizing the livelihood of nearly 200,000 Alabamians in the food and beverage industry.
Those recently unemployed Alabamians account for more than 10 percent of the state’s entire workforce.
“As small businesses are forced to limit services or close, we have a social responsibility to pool our resources in order to support the local economy,” says Sandlin.
GrubSouth is a ventilator for so many local businesses, struggling to survive this revenue- suffocating quarantine.
In Alabama, there are more than 8,600 restaurants that account for a total of $9 billion in revenue annually.
With dining rooms closed, the businesses are desperate for a vehicle to propel them through this uncharted territory.
“We all have friends and family in the industry and feel a sense of urgency to try to do whatever we can to keep folks afloat,” says Katie Herron, co-founder of GrubSouth.
“We love working with GrubSouth. We have seen an increase in sales by partnering with them to roughly 10 percent of our total sales,” says Stan Stinson, owner of Earth and Stone Wood Fired Pizza, a local pizza shop.
Stinson said GrubSouth is crucial for Earth and Stone’s survival in these trying times.
“We are only doing about 20 percent of our regular revenue. More than half of the business we are doing right now is delivery. I’m worried we won’t make it, but I know without delivery we would be obsolete,” says Stinson.
Michelle Timon, co-owner of ToyBox Bistro, a Huntsville mom and pop, says right now, GrubSouth is the restaurant’s only lifeline.
“Delivery is the only business we can do right now. Without GrubSouth, we don’t have business,” says Timon.
Last week, the delivery juggernaut added more than a dozen restaurants, all of which were local.
The economy is going through hell, but GrubSouth keeps on driving.
