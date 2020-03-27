Three shot at Huntsville motorcycle club

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least three people were shot late Thursday night at a motorcycle club on Mastin Lake Road in Huntsville.
The 911 calls came in around 11:45 p.m. of shots fired in the area. Police say the scene was extremely confusing when they arrived with people still scattering from the area.
Officers found one man who’d been shot and suffering non-life threatening injuries. As they searched the parking lot, officers found two more people who were hit. One did have live threatening injuries, the other did not.
It’s not clear right now how this started or how many people were shooting. Officers on the scene tell us they have about 10-15 people still inside the club being held to get more information.
