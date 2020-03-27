Temporary Emergency Services in Arab needs of food bank donations

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) -The COVID-19 outbreak is leaving some north Alabama families in a pinch and they’re turning to food banks for help.
Now some of those food banks need the community to step up and help fill their pantries.
On a normal day at Temporary Emergency Services of Arab, about 20 people are given food items.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, store manager Crystal Scott said they have seen a huge influx of people coming in for food.
“And then Monday and Tuesday I would say we helped about 80 to 85 families in just being open three hours each day and that’s a big influx," said Scott.
She said the most needed items right now include boxed items, canned foods like meats and cereal.
Each person who comes in gets a bag full of food and usually there’s a verification process to make sure someone meets certain requirements.
But Scott said due to the shortages of food, they are skipping that verification process.
“And we do have information that we usually request before we can help you, but during this time we are just giving it because that’s what we are here for," said Scott.
Right now, to keep food on their shelves Scott said it is their goal to collect more donations and to continue to meet the needs of people in the community.
If you would like to donate items, you may drop off items at the back location of the food bank on Monday and Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.