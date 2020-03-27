Record temperatures possible this afternoon with more sunshine!

Happy Friday! If you like yesterday’s warmth then you’re going to love today!
It’s a much warmer start to the day out there across the Valley this morning . Temperatures are into the low to mid 60s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. This warmth will continue once again today with temperatures this afternoon climbing back above 80! We will have a few more clouds through the middle of the day today, but overall it should still be a pleasant day for outdoor activities. Wind from the southwest will be breezy once again, gusting at 10 to 20 mph. The record high for today’s date is 86-degrees sent back in 1910 & 1907. Today’s forecast high will be around 85-degrees.
Saturday will be a warm day as well. Morning temperatures Saturday will be into the mid 60s and will climb into low 80s for some as we move into the afternoon. Wind Saturday will be breezy with possible gusts of 15 to 20 mph from the south. There will be more cloud cover as we move into the afternoon as a line of storms nears from the west. Storms will more likely move into North Alabama after midnight into Sunday morning. The storms will be weakening as they move east, but there could still be a few stronger storms with gusty winds. That line of storms will bring in some slightly cooler air as we move into early next week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.