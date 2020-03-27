Record temperatures possible this afternoon with more sunshine!

Saturday will be a warm day as well. Morning temperatures Saturday will be into the mid 60s and will climb into low 80s for some as we move into the afternoon. Wind Saturday will be breezy with possible gusts of 15 to 20 mph from the south. There will be more cloud cover as we move into the afternoon as a line of storms nears from the west. Storms will more likely move into North Alabama after midnight into Sunday morning. The storms will be weakening as they move east, but there could still be a few stronger storms with gusty winds. That line of storms will bring in some slightly cooler air as we move into early next week.