A New York doctor’s story: ‘Too many people are dying alone’

Kamini Doobay, an Emergency Medicine Resident physician at NYU Langone Medical Center and Bellevue Hospital, talks during an interview about her experiences treating COVID-19 patients, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in New York. As an emergency medicine physician in New York City, Dr. Doobay has always known that death is part of the territory in trying to care for the city's sickest. But it hasn't been like this _ patients stricken with coronavirus, on ventilators, and no visitors allowed because of strict protocols to prevent its spread. (Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo)