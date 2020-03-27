Morgan County deputies capture murder suspect after chase

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Deputies arrested a murder suspect after a police chase Friday morning.
A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office says the the chase started in Blount County, crossed into Cullman County, and then ended in Morgan County.
Deputies were able to stop the suspect, who was fleeing on a motorcycle, at the intersection of Cutoff Road and Highway 36.
The suspect was stopped safely, and no one was hurt.
The spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately release the suspect’s name or provide details on the crime he’s accused of committing.
