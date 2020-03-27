Madison student wins Princeton Prize in Race Relations

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A young woman from Madison is being honored with national recognition.
Sarah Arafat has won the Princeton Prize in Race Relations. Princeton awards this prize to high school seniors who work hard to advance racial equity in their communities.
Sarah is the prestigious award’s first winner in the Huntsville/Madison area.
She is a senior at Bob Jones and a student in the UAM Foundation’s Pathway 2 Success program.
“Race relations has always been important to me because growing up in America, especially Alabama, I haven’t always seen people that necessarily looked like me. Our immediate community and the country as a whole is diverse, and positive race relations are critical to our success,” Sarah said.
She says she’s so honored and grateful to her mentor, Saleemah Ahamad, for helping her.
