Lt. governor expresses state’s lack of preparation to COVID-19 pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth is warning of a quote tsunami of potential coronavirus patients in Alabama.
Ainsworth said in a memo to fellow state task force members that not enough has been done to prepare and for fighting coronavirus.
In the memo, Ainsworth said he anticipates a lack of hospital capacity and a dramatic shortage of personal protective equipment in the coming months.
“My concern is what’s coming 30 to 45 days down the road if this exponential growth continues and the numbers continue to multiply. We had the fastest growth percentage of any state in the country yesterday and we have to stop the growth and if we do not then we will have surge in capacity," said Ainsworth.
Ainsworth warns that if current trends stand, the state could have more than 245,000 cases with 30,000 people hospitalized by May 1.
“Every citizen needs to treat this serious and distance themselves from other people and quit interacting with their friend, quit interacting with extended family and stay isolated. And if you are around someone keep the 6 ft rule and make sure you use the proper sanitation and if we can do that and everybody in the state agrees then we can flatten the curve in our state," said Ainsworth.
As a solution, Ainsworth has asked former state public health officer and current president and CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Don Williamson, to put together a comprehensive statewide plan.
