Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

TEEN KILLED-RELATIVE ARRESTED
Tucson police: Man arrested in death of his teenage cousin
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson have arrested a man in connection with the death of his teenage cousin. They say 32-year-old Gerardo Salinas is being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on suspicion of first-degree murder, kidnapping and the abandonment and concealment of a body. Police say the remains of 17-year-old Sofia Hurtado were found at multiple burial sites across Pima County. They say the teen was reported missing March 19 after Salinas picked her up from Mexico, where she lived with her family and took her back to Tucson for a visit. Investigators say they saw what looked like dried blood in Salinas’ home and they came back with a search warrant. Forensic evidence showed a violent crime happened in the home.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona National Guard work picks up as virus cases rise
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona National Guard is stepping up its efforts to bolster the food supply amid extraordinary demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. A few dozen soldiers packed bags of food Thursday at food banks in Mesa and Tucson, and others prepared to move goods between warehouses and grocery stores. The missions come as state health officials say there is now widespread community spread of the virus from person to person. The number of known cases of COVID-19 rose to 508 statewide with eight dead. All but Gila and Greenlee counties now have known cases and are subject to business restrictions imposed by Gov. Doug Ducey in areas with cases reported.
ARIZONA REAL ID
Deadline to get AZ Travel ID postponed until October 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — The deadline for Arizona residents to obtain a driver's license or ID that complies with federal law has been pushed back by a year. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has delayed the deadline until Oct. 1, 2021. The decision was made to help reduce crowds at motor vehicle offices during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Getting an AZ Travel ID must be done in person. Initially, the updated ID that will be required to fly commercially and enter federal facilities would have been enforced starting this October.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NATIONAL PARKS
Appeals grow to close US national parks during pandemic
WASHINGTON (AP) — National Parks are one of the places you can still go to get away from the anxiety of the coronavirus outbreak. The Trump administration is sticking with its crowd-friendly waiver of entrance fees at national parks. That's even as managers at some parks try and fail to keep tens of thousands of hikers and tourists a safe distance apart and as communities appeal for shutdowns at some parks that are still open. Communities around Grand Canyon National Park are among those asking for a shutdown, saying they fear more local spread of the coronavirus. The Interior Department says there's been no decision on that request.
SENATE STAFFER-DISCRIMINATION
Judge grants Senate new trial on discrimination claim
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a new trial in the case of a former Arizona Senate policy adviser who complained of discrimination based on race and sex after allegedly being paid less than her colleagues. U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes acknowledged that a jury concluded the Senate had retaliated against Talonya Adams after she was fired in 2015. But Rayes granted a new trial after Senate lawyers argued Adams never complained about discrimination. Adams is an African American woman. A hearing is scheduled for April to decide how to proceed.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION-COURTS
Lawyers, judges push to close immigration courts amid virus
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Attorneys and judges in U.S. immigration courts are trying to protect themselves from the coronavirus with borrowed masks and hand sanitizer. The Trump administration is resisting calls from immigration judges and attorneys to stop in-person hearings and shutter all immigration courts. They say the most pressing hearings can still be done by phone so immigrants aren't stuck in detention indefinitely. The government has delayed hearings for immigrants who aren't in detention but is moving forward for those who are. Federal officials haven't ruled out a total shutdown but are closing specific courts and delaying hearings. They also say the court system encourages video conferencing when possible.
TUCSON HOMICIDE-TEENS ARRESTED
3 teenage boys arrested in death of Tucson man last October
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police say three teenagers have been arrested in the death of a Tucson man last year. They say two of the boys are 17 years old and the third is 16. Their names aren’t being released by The Associated Press because they are juveniles. Police say the teens are being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on multiple charges including first-degree murder in the Oct. 26 shooting of 25-year-old Marco Beltran Romero. Police were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle collision and found a car crashed into multiple block walls of several residences. They say the driver was identified as Romero and he was dead at the scene with signs of gunshot trauma.
ELECTION 2020-TRUMP
Trump camp threatens local TV stations over Democratic ad
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is threatening legal action against local TV stations in Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin if they don't pull a Democratic anti-Trump commercial the campaign says is false. Priorities USA Action Fund responded by soliciting financial contributions to keep the 30-second ad on the airwaves. The campaign says the commercial includes the “false assertion” that Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.” The ad strings together audio of comments by Trump, including of him saying, “This is their new hoax.” The states where the ad is airing are among those where Trump is spending heavily to win reelection.