‘We love you, we miss you’: Lacey’s Spring teachers hold parade for students

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - Teachers in Lacey’s Spring are pouring their hearts into making sure their students are not forgotten while they are out of school.
Teachers held a parade Thursday to uplift spirits during this difficult time. Educators wanted to share this message: we love you, we miss you.
“It’s gonna be the best feeling. We weren’t ready to leave when we had too, so we’re excited to go to kinda check in on them and let them know that we’re here for them and still rooting them on,” said Shannon Hill, a 4th grade teacher at Lacey’s Spring.
Driveways and streets lined with children wanting to see their teachers. To them, it feels like it’s been an eternity.
“It’s been five years since I’ve seen the teachers, it felt like forever,” said one student. “Because we’ve been out of school for ten years,” said another.
Parents are thankful for a community that comes together. They are also thankful for the teachers and how they care for the students.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.