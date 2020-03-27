Huntsville tightens restrictions on public parks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville is issuing more restrictions on public parks.
Effective immediately, no contact sports or activities will be allowed in public parks. This includes football, soccer, kickball, basketball and similar activities with people near each other.
Also, all pavilions, shelters and playgrounds in city parks are closed, effective immediately.
Some activities you can still do: walk, bike, hike or run. These are allowed as long as the 6 feet distance rule is maintained.
The Alabama Department of Public Health announced the closure of all non-essential businesses, venues and athletic facilities through April 17. This order goes into effect Saturday, March 28 at 5 p.m.
Law enforcement and staff will be monitoring the parks.
