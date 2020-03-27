Huntsville Police: woman shot on Jordan Lane

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are looking for a gunman after a woman was found shot at a gas station on Jordan Lane, near Holmes Avenue.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday. Police say she was rushed to the hospital and her condition appears to be non-life threatening at this point.
At this time, there’s no one in custody and police are searching for witnesses.
WAFF 48′s Caroline Klapp spoke with one witness who says she spoke with the victim. The witness said the woman was shot in the arm.
This is the third shooting in Huntsville in the past twelve hours.
Around 11:30 Thursday night, three people were shot at a motorcycle club on Mastin Lake Road.
Around 8 p.m., a woman was shot on Drake Avenue. Police have not said if they think the three incidents are connected.
