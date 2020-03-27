Huntsville Olympic hopeful reacts to summer games postponed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On the Olympic front, a new wave of swimmers hope to join elite company, but will have to wait. Huntsville is well represented with Olympic Swimmers.
Westminster Christian Academy swimmer Rebekah Hamilton has been part of three state championship teams. Adding to her accolades, she is the only high school swimmer to qualify for the Olympic trials.
“Super excited, I had been trying to get the time for about a year now, but I was just super relieved. It was definitely a weight lifted off my shoulders,” said Hamilton. Those Olympic hopes changed after the International Olympic Committee postponed the summer games until 2021.
It was already difficult enough for Rebekah and other area swimmers to stay in shape, much less trying to compete at a high level.
“No one can train and all the pools and all of these meets have been canceled, so there’s not many opportunities to train and get some racing in before the Olympics and trials,” explained Rebekah.
So, it is on to next year for Rebekah and other swimmers hoping to join team USA. And in the grand scheme of things, it is a big sigh of relief for Hamilton.
“It definitely helps me to not feel so rushed to try and get prepared for Trials and everything coming up. We don’t have to worry about practicing and there’s still time to get ready," admitted Rebekah.
