Huntsville leaders issue COVID-19 update on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison county and city of Huntsville officials are scheduled to issue an update on COVID-19 at noon on Friday.
Officials expected to speak:
- Jeff Birdwell, EMA Director
- Dr. Karen Landers, Alabama Department of Public Health
- Madison Mayor Paul Finley
- Lt. Gen Edward Daly, Redstone Arsenal
The ADPH has now confirmed three deaths related to COVID-19 in the state including one in Madison county.
Follow the latest COVID-19 news here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.