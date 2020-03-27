Huntsville leaders issue COVID-19 update on Friday

Madison County update
By Wade Smith | March 27, 2020 at 8:05 AM CDT - Updated March 27 at 8:05 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison county and city of Huntsville officials are scheduled to issue an update on COVID-19 at noon on Friday.

Officials expected to speak:

- Jeff Birdwell, EMA Director

- Dr. Karen Landers, Alabama Department of Public Health

- Madison Mayor Paul Finley

- Lt. Gen Edward Daly, Redstone Arsenal

The ADPH has now confirmed three deaths related to COVID-19 in the state including one in Madison county.

