Home security system sales increase during COVID-19 pandemic

(WAFF) - As the coronavirus continues to spread, people are searching for peace of mind in more ways than one.
While some businesses have suffered since the outbreak, sale of home security systems has significantly increased.
“It’s been quite striking that exactly as of when more cities and regions started to go on lockdown and the news of the COVID-19 virus became more severe, we saw a significant uptick in our sales, all the way up to 86 percent week over week," says Chrsitian Cerda, the CEO of the home security system SimpliSafe.
Cerda says sales have gone up for a number of reasons, from business owners who have had to close shop and are now wanting to keep an eye on their buildings remotely to family members wanting to take care of their elderly loved ones as many systems now offer emergency access from home.
Additionally, there are those who are wanting peace of mind during this pandemic, and Cerda says sense of security is this industry’s number one priority.
“We are here to provide peace of mind,” says Cerda. “That’s what the country needs right now.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.