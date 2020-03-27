Dry and warm today, strong storms possible late Saturday night

Happy Friday! A mostly sunny and warm day continues into the afternoon. Highs will flirt with record temperatures today. Today’s projected high temperature is 85 degrees and the record high is 86 degrees, set in 1910. A southerly flow will help to warm the air today and bring in moisture from the gulf. Clouds will grow overnight with lows falling into the mid 60s.
Storm return into the forecast tomorrow, but for late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Saturday will be mostly dry with an overcast sky. Tomorrow is not a bad day to get outside during the daylight hours, but while you’re sleeping, rumbles of thunder and raindrops could be heard.
The severe weather threat is farther to our north, toward the Midwest, and to our west, in northern Mississippi, but northwest Alabama could receive some strong to severe thunderstorms late Saturday night and during the overnight hours. Threats include damaging winds and hail.
The cold front and the rain will be farther east Sunday morning by sunrise, and by the late morning hours the Tennessee Valley should be rain-free. Sunday will be a drier and cooler day. The next shot for strong storms comes Tuesday.
