BREAKING: CASA of Madison County employee tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An employee of CASA of Madison County has tested positive for COVID-19.
Executive Director Ann Anderson reached out to WAFF 48 Friday afternoon to deliver the news.
Anderson says they have closed their office and all employees are now working from home.
CASA of Madison County serves thousands of seniors in Madison County, but they have suspended all deliveries and volunteer services as a precaution.
Anderson says it’s the right move.
Anderson tells us the employee who tested positive showed no symptoms to having the virus while at work, but has another medical condition so she got tested as a precaution.
She says before the employee tested positive, everyone in the office was following all CDC guidelines.
But Anderson says it wasn’t enough.
Anderson says they have also notified anyone who has had contact with her, but no one in the office has shown any symptoms either.
However, Anderson says another employee tested for the virus as a precaution, but has not gotten the results back yet.
Anderson also wanted to add that the employee who tested positive has not had contact with any of their seniors for weeks.
Anderson says she hopes the community takes this seriously and everyone does their part and stays home.
“I think my lesson from this Is we need to stay home. That’s it at the end of the day we need to be staying home. Because we need to beat this virus. We got a war on our hands," Anderson said.
