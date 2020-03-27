Athens native faced with adjustments preparing for NFL draft

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - As the NFL Draft approaches, many young men across the country are hoping to hear their name called up to the next level. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the draft for prospects, including one from Athens.
Athens native Quez Watkins shined at Southern Miss. After a 1,165 yard junior season, the all time leader in receiving yards started talks with numerous NFL teams, even though all team facilities are closed.
Watkins is preparing for the draft, but had to change his routine with the current pandemic.
“Well now since they closed everything off, now I just go to the fields, I can only go to the fields. I can’t go the gyms because they’ve closed those, so now all I can do is field work," explained Watkins.
Quez turned many heads at the NFL Combine, running a 4.35 40, the second fastest times among wide receivers at the event. He wanted more, but still happy with his results.
“Considering the work that I put in, I was not surprised. The whole thing was really a mind thing, you just have to be focused. For me I feel like I left something on the table, But I’m still satisfied with how I performed,” said Watkins.
Even with the changes, Quez excited to hear his name called in April, fulfilling a lifelong dream.
“It’s surreal man, coming from a small, a very small city, Now I’m at the point where I feel like I belong, so everything is kinda like normal to me now,” said Watkins.
