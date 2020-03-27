Athens City Schools holding 2 meal events over spring break

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 26, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 9:06 PM

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens City Schools’ Full Tummy Project will sponsor two meal events the week of spring break.

The first will be on Monday, March 30. This is the family grab-and-go hot meal at Central Church of Christ. You casn pick up plates from noon-2 p.m. The church is at 320 U.S. 31 in Athens, across from the Athens City Board of Education.

The second event will be Wednesday, April 1 at Athens Middle School at 100 U.S. 31. The grab-and-go food bags can be picked up between noon-2 p.m.

You can find more information online at acs-k12.org/coronavirus.cnp.

