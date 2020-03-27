Ala. AG teams with Facebook to combat price gouging

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is teaming up with Facebook to combat price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is no question that unscrupulous operators are trying to take advantage of Alabamians looking to buy basic necessities to protect and sustain themselves and their families during the ongoing coronavirus epidemic,” said Attorney General Marshall. “What’s more, much of that illegal activity is centered online because many consumers find it easier to purchase supplies on the internet due to lack of local availability or self-quarantining. As my office seeks ways to protect our consumers, I am pleased to announce that Facebook is one of several major e-commerce platforms to respond to my call to participate in a coordinated effort to identify and shutdown online price gouging.”
Facebook will work directly with the AG’s office to review, and if necessary, remove listings that classify as price gouging.
Facebook is already taking measures to monitor for price gouging. For example, the company banned advertising or sale of medical masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and COVID-19 testing kits.
Alabama’s price gouging law comes into effect whenever the governor declares a state of emergency and it prohibits the “unconscionable pricing” of items for sale or rent.
