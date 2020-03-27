AEA to help families find routine after coronavirus closes schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Education Association is offering some help to parents trying to keep their children on track while school is out because of the coronavirus.
AEA will do a Facebook live Friday morning to help parents establish a routine.
This Facebook LIVE is all about helping parents help students, keep them busy while they’re at home, and make every day a productive day. It starts at 9:30 a.m. on the Alabama Education Association’s Facebook page.
Nearly every state has closed some or all of its schools, leaving about 30 million students at home. Experts say it’s important to establish some sense of structure.
