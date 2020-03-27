Addiction on the rise during quarantine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This time of social distancing can be isolating for many of us, but for those who already struggle with feeling alone and have a history of addiction, this period could trigger a relapse.
“Addiction is a very isolating thing in itself,” says Adriane Howard, an advanced alcohol and drug counselor. “A big part of recovery is staying connected to other people.”
While we may be in a period of physical separation, Howard wants to remind people there are online therapy resources available, and of course, it’s always a good idea to just pick up the phone and call someone.
“We really have to come together as a recovery community, as a mental health community, to stay connected, whether that be online meetings... reaching out to a therapist...”
Howard also suggests trying to stick to a daily routine during this time.
“Getting up at the same time, eating breakfast, trying to go on walks...” are all things Howard says can make a big difference.
Above all, remember that no matter the battle and no matter the distance, you are not alone in this fight.
“Don’t try to get through this alone,” says Howard. “We can get through it together.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.