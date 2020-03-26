Very warm and sunny end to the week!

Warmer temperatures will continue Friday and Saturday, but clouds will begin to stream back in for Friday as we move into the afternoon. Temperatures Friday afternoon will make the low to mid 80s with help from a south wind. Saturday will be slightly different as we will have more humidity across the Valley. Temperatures Saturday morning will be into the upper 50s and low 60s. By the afternoon we will climb back towards 80-degrees, but there will be a chance at storms during the later afternoon and evening. Storms will move in late Saturday and move through the Valley overnight. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be likely at times.