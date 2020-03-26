Very warm and sunny end to the week!

Happy Thursday! It's a cool and foggy start to the day for some of you out there today!
Areas of patchy fog have developed overnight, but it won't affect everyone. Temperatures this morning are into the mid to upper 40s across the Valley, but don't get to used to the cooler temperatures because we have a big warm up on the way for the afternoon today. Wind from the south will pick up through the morning helping to clear out any of that remaining fog, and then we will see a quick rise in temperatures! High temperatures this afternoon will be right around 80-degrees with plenty of sunshine!
Warmer temperatures will continue Friday and Saturday, but clouds will begin to stream back in for Friday as we move into the afternoon. Temperatures Friday afternoon will make the low to mid 80s with help from a south wind. Saturday will be slightly different as we will have more humidity across the Valley. Temperatures Saturday morning will be into the upper 50s and low 60s. By the afternoon we will climb back towards 80-degrees, but there will be a chance at storms during the later afternoon and evening. Storms will move in late Saturday and move through the Valley overnight. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be likely at times.
