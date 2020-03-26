Troy University issues COVID-19 update on Thursday following positive tests

TROY, Ala. (WAFF) - Following a Troy University student and faculty member testing positive for COVID-19, university officials are scheduled to hold a status update at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The university said both individuals self-reported to the university and are currently following self-quarantine guidelines.
The university said neither the student nor the faculty member is a resident of Troy or Pike County, and the student did not live in on-campus housing. Neither has been on campus or in contact with students, faculty or staff since the start of Spring Break, which was March 9-13.
The university has been in contact with the Alabama Department of Public Health about both cases, and ADPH will investigate and contact anyone who may be at risk to exposure.
