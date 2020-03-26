Sunshine and warm weather today

Happy Thursday! What a beautiful and mild day it has been so far! Conditions will continue to be picture perfect and on the warm-side with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s this afternoon. The sky will be mostly clear tonight with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will also be unseasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s, paired with a mix of sun and clouds.
A nice dry and warm break from the rain ends late Saturday. A cold front will march eastward, moving through the Tennessee Valley, increasing our shot for showers late Saturday and early Sunday. Northwest Alabama could have a few severe thunderstorms Saturday night. Strong to severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds and hail to the area.
By sunrise Sunday, most of the rain will be mostly gone with a few showers remaining east of I-65. Highs Saturday will make it into the upper 70s, but after the cold front on Saturday, Sunday’s high will dip into the upper 60s. Next week will have highs close to average, in the 60s. Rain has the highest chance next week on Tuesday with showers and strong thunderstorms possible again.
