Second Marshall Space Flight Center employee has coronavirus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed at Marshall Space Flight Center.
An on-site employee at the Marshall Child Development Center tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-quarantine.
So far, there is no indication this case is related to the first confirmed case at Marshall Space Flight Center.
The worker was last on-site March 16. A statement from Director Jody Springer reveals there is no reason to believe there is any additional risk at the center for employees still working on-site.
The Child Development Center is notifying anyone with significant contact with the infected employee, and they are taking appropriate precautions.
The center is still under mandatory telework.
