Pure Barre Huntsville live-streaming classes during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - So many community members love to hit the gym.
Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 Pandemic gyms are closed in and around our area.
But some local gyms are offering alternatives to reach their clients.
At Pure Barre Huntsville, Lift Tone Burn is the motto.
And Pure Barre Huntsville has provided a service to countless people that want to get in shape, even if it virtually.
The COVID-19 epidemic has changed the way gyms and workout studios operate. Pure Barre Huntsville has adapted to take their workouts virtually.
As a small business owner you still have to provide a service for your clients and also maintain their safety as well as employee safety. So we figured by going live classes, we could still provide our service and the sense of community and of course protect everyone’s well being," co-owner Angelia Lee said.
Pure Barre instructors head to Facebook Live three times a day to lead classes and to keep that Lift Tone Burn motto going online.
“So we created a private group and invited all of our current clients and we’re live streaming three classes a day offering two of our different class types that you can do at home, or with some makeshift equipment,” co-owner Susanna Chesser said.
And clients have found a way to continue workouts, even if they have a little small help around the house or a four legged teammate to help as well.
“We actually had at least three clients say I haven’t been on Facebook in two years, but joined back so I can do this with you guys, so everyone’s been so thankful. Once we started streaming with our own community and our own instructors, they felt a million times more motivated, and they felt like they were back home with us," Susanna Chesser said.
Owners Angelica Lee and Susanna Chesser are pleased that clients have welcomed the changes in an uncertain time.
“Other gyms have taken that leap of faith and have taken that leap of faith and have went into the virtual classes, so of course we had to keep up with our competition, and still get the sense of community, and we’re really grateful that all of our clients have been welcoming to the idea of virtual classes and we’re heard nothing but positive feedback,” Lee said.
