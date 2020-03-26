Missing Senior Alert issued for 73-year-old Birmingham man

Charles Kelton was last seen Tuesday. (Source: Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff | March 25, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 9:52 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police need your help finding a 73-year-old man that’s been missing since Tuesday.

Charles Edward Kelton is 6′2″ and weighs around 210 pounds.

He was last seen at 952 44th Street Ensley wearing a black jacket, brown or possibly gray pants, and a gray baseball cap.

Kelton suffers from a mental disorder, according to a release from Birmingham police.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Kelton, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8434 or 911.

If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

