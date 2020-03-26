Madison County coroner preparing for more COVID-19-related deaths

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County morgue is preparing for a grim possibility; more bodies than they have room to handle.
The Madison County Coroner’s Office has always used a number of different tests to determine a cause of death, but now they have to be extra protective and proactive, so they don't get more people sick.
Tyler Berryhill said his team is following strict CDC guidelines in handling a body that arrives with suspicion of coronavirus. Including the proper use of personal protective equipment so they don’t pass the virus along to their family and coworkers.
Berryhill said Madison County has an adequate amount of supplies, which he believes could last two to three months if things took a turn for the worse.
He said the bodies are sent to Montgomery for advanced testing.
“The test is the exact same as it would be for the living. The nasal swabs placed in the solution, seal the kit and send it off to the state lab. It is the exact same,” said Berryhill.
As of Thursday morning, Berryhill was not aware of any Madison County COVID-19 related deaths.
