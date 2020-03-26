Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee woman called authorities and admitted to killing her child nearly a decade ago. A police news release on Tuesday says 40-year-old Zohal Sakwall told Nashville detectives that she suffocated her 4-month-old daughter Natalie with a plastic bag in June 2010. Police say the mother called the Youth Services Division and admitted to the crime in January. She later interviewed with detectives in person and said she killed the girl because of the disruption the baby had caused in her life. At the time of the child's death, the mother had told police the baby got entangled in a blanket and suffocated. The death was ruled an accident.