Huntsville Utilities suspending late fees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Huntsville Utilities is waiving fees for late payments on bills due on or after March 16, 2020 until further notice.
This is in addition to the temporary suspension of service interruptions for nonpayment
Customers are reminded they are responsible for electricity, natural gas, and water used during this time and should make every attempt to pay if possible, even if it’s a partial payment.
If you are experiencing a financial hardship due to the circumstances surrounding the spread of COVID-19 (loss of income/employment, etc.), contact the customer service center as soon as possible at 256-535-1200.
As previously announced, the public lobby at the Spragins Street location is closed until further notice. Business can still be conducted with Huntsville Utilities via the website, mobile app, self-service kiosks, or by phone at 256-535-1200.
Customers are asked to monitor local media, Huntsville Utilities social media pages, and the website for updates as this situation evolves.
