Huntsville Costco Pharmacy employee tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Costco Pharmacy employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Costco Pharmacy on N. Memorial Parkway is closed, and will reopen Monday, March 30.
The rest of the Costco Pharmacy staff are in self quarantine for two weeks.
A company general manager tells WAFF that a deep cleaning of the pharmacy is finished and Costco members who recently had prescriptions filled are being notified.
Here is the statement sent to WAFF from Craig Wilson, Costco Wholesale General Merchandising Manager.
“On Sunday March 22, 2020 the Costco Pharmacy in Huntsville Alabama was notified of a positive COVID-19 test from a Costco pharmacy employee. The employee did not display any symptoms at all through their last day of work which was Thursday, March 19, 2020. Costco immediately closed it’s pharmacy and placed all pharmacy personnel on a 14 day quarantine as a precautionary measure. The CDC does not consider pharmacy counter interactions a close contact environment and defines the risk with COVID-19 case as very low. The Costco Pharmacy has gone through a complete anti-viral deep cleaning process. Costco is notifying members who purchased prescriptions in the last 14 days. If a Costco Pharmacy member has any concerns whatsoever please contact your health provider for advice. The Costco Pharmacy in Huntsville, Alabama will reopen on Monday March 30, 2020 with a complete new pharmacy staff.”
This Costco Pharmacy staff member is the second known COVID-19 pharmacy staff case in Madison County. The first diagnosis was at the Fox Army Health Center Pharmacy.
