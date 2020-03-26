Huntsville Costco Pharmacy employee tests positive for COVID-19

“On Sunday March 22, 2020 the Costco Pharmacy in Huntsville Alabama was notified of a positive COVID-19 test from a Costco pharmacy employee. The employee did not display any symptoms at all through their last day of work which was Thursday, March 19, 2020. Costco immediately closed it’s pharmacy and placed all pharmacy personnel on a 14 day quarantine as a precautionary measure. The CDC does not consider pharmacy counter interactions a close contact environment and defines the risk with COVID-19 case as very low. The Costco Pharmacy has gone through a complete anti-viral deep cleaning process. Costco is notifying members who purchased prescriptions in the last 14 days. If a Costco Pharmacy member has any concerns whatsoever please contact your health provider for advice. The Costco Pharmacy in Huntsville, Alabama will reopen on Monday March 30, 2020 with a complete new pharmacy staff.”