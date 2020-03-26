HudsonAlpha working to develop treatment for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology has worked to address a number of health-related issues since its founding in 2004, and COVID-19, of course, has become its latest mission.
“I’m very proud of our institute and our associate companies,” says Institute Director Dr. Rick Myers. “Nobody feels like this is something that we should be quibbling about. We’ve got to get it done."
Not only are researchers carrying out the DNA / RNA work to determine whether patients are positive for coronavirus, but they’re also working on a treatment.
HudsonAlpha has received data from individuals in China who were able to fight the virus, and the institute is now studying the antibodies in the immune system that could keep COVID-19 from being infectious.
“It’s a really promising approach,” says Dr. Myers.
Researchers are hoping the process won’t take more than a few months, though an official timeline for the treatment is uncertain.
“The real danger of just trying anything really rapidly, and I know everybody wants to do this, is that we could harm a lot more people than we help if we did that,” says Dr. Myers.
One thing’s certain - The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology is working hard to help keep people safe.
“Everybody’s working together,” says Dr. Myers. "It’s a good demonstration of how collaborative team science is critical for problems like this.”
