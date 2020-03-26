HudsonAlpha offering educational videos on COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lots of uncertainty continues to surround COVID-19... Many of you may feel you’re hearing different information from different sources, or perhaps the medical jargon used to describe coronavirus has led to some confusion. Regardless of where you stand, the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology is doing its part to make sure you are informed and able to separate fact from myth.
HudsonAlpha’s Vice President for Educational Outreach, Dr. Neil Lamb, has created a series of educational videos on a variety of topics surrounding the virus, such as what it is, how it spreads and what its symptoms are.
“My hope is that people will watch the videos, and phrases that they’re hearing in the news or that they’re seeing on social media will kind of fall into place,” says Dr. Lamb.
You can watch the videos here, and you can send any questions you have to askdrlamb@hudsonalpha.org. The team will then work to incorporate as many of your questions as possible into future videos.
