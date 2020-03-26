COVID-19 testing sites in north Alabama

By Jonathan Grass | March 25, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 10:01 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Numerous fever and flu clinics have opened up across north Alabama.

These are generally associated with hospitals and can test for COVID-19. These clinics generally operate as drive-thrus, and patients stay in their cars.

You must bring your ID and insurance card.

  • Huntsville - 120 Governors Dr., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. -5 p.m.
  • Athens - Waddell Family Medicine, 902 West Washington St. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Hartselle - 1211 Highway 31 NW, Suite B, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon.
  • Scottsboro - Scottsboro Junior High School, only open March 25-27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Only patients with a physician order and appointment will receive service.
  • Florence - Thrive Urgent Care, 3500 Cloverdale Rd.
  • Florence - Med Plus, 2908 Mall Rd.
  • Florence - Express Med, 970 Cox Creek Parkway
  • Tuscumbia - Colbert County office complex (the old Northwest Shoals Community College campus) on U.S. 72

