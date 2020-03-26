DeKalb county gets first confirmed case of COVID-19

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow announced on Thursday the first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in DeKalb County.
“We knew that the corona virus would eventually be confirmed in DeKalb County,” said Harcrow, “and now that it has; we know it is likely that other cases will most likely be confirmed. We must remain calm and continue to practice good hygiene and handwashing”.
The individual has been notified by the Alabama Department of Public Health and received quarantine orders for 14 days. All persons who have been in contact with the infected person will also receive quarantine orders as well.
