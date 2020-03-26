CASA of Madison county closed until April 3

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound has taken precautions against the spread of COVID-19.
CASA of Madison County Executive Director Ann Anderson released a statement on Thursday closing their offices until April 3.
“We are taking necessary precautions at this time for the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and clients” said Anderson in the statement. “The staff will be working from home, checking emails and phone messages daily. Volunteer services have been stopped temporarily.”
Visit the CASA of Madison county website for more information.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.